The ninth annual Tanglewood Art League Exhibition and Sale was held at the Tanglewood Clubhouse on Saturday, Jan. 19. As usual, it was a well-attended event, as many look forward to seeing the new and exciting art displays every year.
Tanglewood’s Artie Nichols, was once again dressed to the nines in his white coat, tails and top hat, welcoming residents and guest to enjoy the beautiful art work displayed inside.
This year’s theme was “Sebring on the Circle — bringing downtown Sebring into the Tanglewood Community.” Some of the individual artists created works that were ‘Sebring’ themed. The center display, by artist Joyce Robbins, was filled with colorful posters of downtown Sebring life.
A raffle was held for two beautiful pieces of art; a handcrafted wood turned bowl made by John Henry and an oil painting by Barbara Wade. The proceeds collected will go towards the Tanglewood Art League’s scholarship fund. Two student artists at SFSC will receive monetary awards at the College’s juried student art ceremony in April.
Bob Clarke had a table full of interesting art.
“My favorite one is ‘Sweet Pea on the Cracker Trail,’” he said. “When I first saw a donkey in a pasture I wondered…what is he doing out there? I pulled off the side of the road and called out to him, ‘Hey Sweet Pea.’ He immediately came over to me and seemed to know his name.”
Clarke discovered that donkeys are there to protect the cattle from predators, especially at night. The donkeys will chase them down and stomp them to death. He says that this painting pays tribute to the donkey, protector of Florida cattle.
Roger Beauman created some unbelievable photography, including sunrises over Tanglewood.
“I’ve taken photos all my life,” he said. “I used to use film and do the developing as well. I started again last year and enjoy plants, insects and sunrises. You have to be there at that exact moment. You have less than one minute for that perfect sunrise.”
Deeter Rhoton had a display of glass art. “I use fused glass that I get from the West Coast. I have a shop here where I cut, fuse and bake. It’s a series of various steps. ‘Floating Away’ was made with tecta along with frit glass (smashed glass) and dichromic.”
A variety of artistic work was at the table of Ruth Phillips. “I do collages of photos, painting and photography…a little bit of everything.”
Another artist showcasing a variety of work was Loretta DeWitt. “I’ve been experimenting in polymer clay. I’ve take some classes and love it.”
She had jewelry, polymer pictures and works made of crayons. Gloria Basch purchased a pair of earrings and a necklace.
Carol Harry had an example of a new artistic venture on her table. “With a photomontage, you add the solution to your layout. The ink runs and interesting designs result. I also make art quilts where I transfer a painting onto the fabric and use quilting and embroidery.”
One other interesting piece of her work, titled ’Petra’, was on display. “I was with a group traveling around Israel and this was done in Petra. We were looking out of a cave and turned to leave. The sun was coming through perfectly. I used just a palette knife and a few brush strokes.”
Tangelwood has a wealth of talent. Other artists with art work on display were Marge Carney, Norma Evans, Rose Besch, Mary J. Jones, Ann Reynolds, Pat Reich, Robin Riggzio, Mary Bouteiller, Kathie Carr, Kathie Mousseau, Cheryl Ann Aldridge, Gale Tiedner and Virginia Eisen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.