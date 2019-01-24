SEBRING — Broadway Lights Theatre Co. is proud to present “The Great American Songbook” at the Tanglewood Community Clubhouse on Friday, Jan. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 26. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Showtime is 7 p.m. You may purchase tickets at the door for $5 each and 50/50 tickets inside the theater.
Tanglewood is located opposite Denny’s Restaurant on U.S. 27. As always, admission is free for disabled vets.
Sit back and you will hear the outstanding music of George Gershwin, Cole Porter and so many other music legends. Most of the men and women who penned these iconic songs are gone, but their musical genius lives on in all the songs that come readily to our lips. Come and hear Tanglewood residents give their voices to these wonderful vocal melodies.
