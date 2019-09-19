By SHARON WEATHERHEAD
Correspondent
SEBRING — The Broadway Lights Theater Company is hosting a murder mystery on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Tanglewood Clubhouse. You don’t want to miss this exciting interactive evening of fun.
Sheriff Miranda Rights requests your assistance in discovering who corked Malcolm Melee, owner of the Melee Vineyard and Winery in Nippy Valley, California.
“Death is a Cabernet, Ol’ Chum” needs some serious sleuths to determine who killed Malcolm Melee. He was not a nice man; very aggressive and pushy, not to mention his vicious back-stabbing.
There are eight suspects who will be interrogated by the sheriff and the audience. They include Stan Milton, Leelah Eagle, Renee Melee, Sue Veneer, Pierre LaPaine, Nina Grigio, Carter Cabot and Ben Breakfast.
All of the characters are connected to each other, and to Melee, in various ways. Milton (owns the Milt Mart chain of convenience stores), Leelah Eagle (his attorney), Pierre LaPaine (wine master at Melee Vineyards), Nina Grigio (reporter for the Nippy Valley Grapevine/Wine Line Magazine), Ben Breakfast (owner of the Nippy Valley Victorian Inn), Renee Melee (Malcom’s only child), Sue Veneer (family sold vineyards to Melee) and Carter Cabot (Cabot Vineyards) are the prime suspects.
Anyone could have done it. The suspects all wanted him dead for one reason or another. Nippy Valley has some hanky-panky, blackmail, underhanded business dealings, revenge and more. Melee needed to be disposed of and someone made sure he stomped on his last grape during the anniversary party of his 10th year in business.
You will learn about each of these suspects through their stories and their interactions with each other. Be sure to watch for clues which just might give you the edge.
This will be team play where you interact with the suspects and try to figure out who-dun-it. The team of sleuths who uncover the killer will win a prize.
Tickets are just $5 each and can be purchased at the door. Bring your friends as you most certainly will need an alibi! Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.
Be sure to BYOB and some snacks. The front Tanglewood gate, off of US 27, will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for those people attending the show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.