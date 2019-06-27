The Broadway Lights Theater Company of Tanglewood is pleased to announce their Patriotic Salute to Veterans Show on Friday, July 5th and Saturday, July 6th. The performance is titled, “A Salute to the Red, White & Blue.”
The show will be in the Tanglewood Clubhouse and starts at 7 p.m. with doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is plenty of parking. Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $5 each. Disabled veterans can enjoy the show for free.
Donna Scorse has written the show with Don Eckstein directing. The entire Broadway Lights Theater Company will be involved in presenting this exciting performance to the community.
“This will be a fun, interesting historical show that is a salute to all of our veterans,” said Judith Eckstein, with the Broadway Lights Theater Company. “Our journey begins with George Washington and the birth of our nation and takes us all the way through World War II.
“The story is told with music, songs and narration and is interactive with the audience. The seating will be table style rather than stadium type to allow friends to sit together and share memories. The tables will also be festively decorated for the July 4th holiday. This is an event you don’t want to miss.”
Attendees can bring their own beverages and snacks to enjoy while watching the performance.
There will be 12 songs in the production, beginning with the ‘Armed Forces Medley’ to honor all those who served and ending with ‘God Bless America’. Others include ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’, ‘White Cliffs of Dover’, ‘Over There’ and ‘Yankee Doodle’.
“We hope everyone comes out to join us. This will be an amazing show for everyone to enjoy.”
Be prepared to sing-a-long and enjoy the festivities with friends and family.
