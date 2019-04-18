Tash Sultana is a name most may be unfamiliar with. For now anyway. That will almost surely change. In fact, that ball is already rolling and picking up speed. Legions of music lovers are discovering Sultana and falling in love with this breath of fresh air blowing out of Melbourne, Australia.
Sultana is a one-person band of phenomenal depth, emotion and stage-presence. She builds her songs before your very eyes and ears by “looping” the various parts of the song with an assortment of foot pedals and electronics.
“I play alternative roots reggae-ish,” this brilliant artist once said. If asked again she might very well expand that definition as she herself seems to be a continually expanding creative force.
Sultana will be bringing her “Flow State World Tour” to Florida for four nights in May. Tuesday, May 7 she will be at Jannus Landing in St. Petersburg. According to www.tashsultana.com, this show is sold out.
Wednesday, May 8, she will be at Pompano Beach Amphitheater in Pompano Beach. Friday, May 10, the show visits The House Of Blues in Lake Buena Vista, and on Saturday, May 11, Sultana performs at The St. Augustine Amphitheater in St. Augustine. Doors open at 7 p.m. for all shows.
Recent accolades include over 500 million streams, an ARIA (Australian Recording Industry Association) award for Blues and Roots Album of The Year with “Flow State,” smash single “Jungle” coming in at No. 3 in triple j’s Hottest 100, achieving platinum sales for the “Notion” EP and platinum sales for “Jungle,” winning the prestigious Unearthed j Award, and numerous gold certified singles and recently playing a stand out set at Coachella and Lollapalooza.
It wasn’t until Sultana started filming herself and putting the videos on YouTube that she started gaining serious attention. A black and white clip of her performing her song “Jungle” at home in May 2016 has been seen, as of this writing, over 44.8 million times: A staggering number, especially when you consider all this was done on her own, without record company money or support.
“I got a GoPro (recording device) for Christmas and I said, ‘I’m gonna put this to use.’ It (the video) just got shared and shared. I was like, ‘whoa.’ I had 10,000 followers overnight. And then it just kept happening.”
After her initial success with the “Jungle” video, Tash began working on her first release. On Sept. 23, 2016 Tash released the “Notion” EP (a mini-album). The EP reached No. 4 on the Australian album chart.
Born June 15, 1995, this 23-year-old has been on a steady path since the age of 3 when her grandfather gave Sultana her first guitar. She cut her teeth busking (street performing) on the streets of Melbourne after high school.
“We always had records playing in the house. Ever since I was little, I was always dancing, always playing instruments.”
From the ages of 8 to 12, Sultana had formal guitar lessons but every other instrument she plays she taught herself. The laundry list of instruments Sultana plays and performs on include, in addition to the guitar, bass guitar, piano, trumpet, flute, drums, mandolin, percussion and saxophone.
“My goal was to be able to play as many instruments as I possibly could,” said Sultana. “My teachers in school wanted me to be in music class but there was a bit of a rub. I wanted to play music but I didn’t want to be in music class. I felt like I could learn on my own and I do.”
“I taught myself through music therapy that I could develop clarity with my passion. I literally played and played and played my pain away until I could think clearly again,” Sultana related.
“My whole life, it took me, to get to where I am now. Because that’s what it is. You devote your whole life to this. Some people will say, ‘it just happened overnight.’ That’s so (very wrong) because I’ve been practicing instruments, and playing shows, and doing gigs, and busking forever.”
“I’m in my own zone when I’m playing, and I like when people get into that zone with me. Having your lyrics sung back at you is like the utmost respect. That’s your message to the world being sung by thousands of people all at once,” Sultana told www.eventalaide.com.
On Aug. 31, 2018 she released her debut full-length record titled, “Flow State.” The title of the album comes from the state Sultana achieves when she plays her music.
“I got introduced to those words by my natural mother actually. She said ‘have you ever heard of flow state?’ I said, ‘no, what is that?’ She said, ‘It’s a state of mind that you (enter) when you’re fully immersed in something that you’re passionate about and you lose all sense of time space and anything around you. You just become that one thing.’”
The styles on “Flow State” range from rock, reggae to R&B.
“If I didn’t have my creative outlet, if I didn’t know how to access that flow state, I just don’t really know what would happen to be honest.
“Sultana performs as if there is no audience. It’s as if she would be doing this anywhere else in the world even if there was nobody else there to watch her. It’s rare to witness something so pure and free,” said videographer Jake Zeeman.
“I’m not in competition with anyone. I don’t think I’m better than anyone, I don’t think I’m the best at anything. I just do my thing and I learn things from people all the time. If you keep your brain open, knowledge is king, and it’s free. It’s all there in front of you. You just have to take it,” Sultana said.
To get a taste of what Sultana is all about, go to https://youtu.be/Vn8phH0k5HI.
Tickets for all shows may be purchased through www.tashsultana.com and most online ticket outlets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.