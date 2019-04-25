April 25, 2019
Big ol’ teaser at the top (horizontal):
CORNERSTONE HOSPICE HELPS HONOR HEROES
Pages 6, 18, 20
Then, on the rail:
Florida roadside attractions history presentation
Page 2
Avon Park Rotary Blueberry & Bluegrass Festival
Pages 14, 15
Cub Scouts hold Pinewood Derby
Pages 16, 17
Grace Church Easter Extravaganza
Pages 26, 27
