By ROBERT MILLER
Staff Writer
Every Halloween there is a new list of “Must Watch” horror movies. What’s the scariest or the goriest movies to watch while you wait for the trick-or-treaters to come to your door. Some prefer to binge watch the “Friday the 13th” movies or some other slasher franchise. But horror has more to offer than just bad slasher movies. From horror comedies to novel adaptations to finding new and innovative ways to create tension, horror is always evolving and innovating. Here is a list of not just horror to watch for Halloween, but movies that make a good introduction into the genre for newbies and a refresher for veterans.
‘Zombieland’
Fun is not usually a word you associate with horror movies, at least not without your loved ones worrying about you. But with 2009’s “Zombieland,” the word fun just fits. From its presentation to the silly and over-the-top kills to a subplot based around the Twinkie, this is a movie that knows what we want in a zombie apocalypse, fun and interesting characters and lots of Hostess products. But seriously, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin have great chemistry together that makes the jokes work. When the foursome goes from strangers to a makeshift family by the end, it feels natural. And the Bill Murray cameo is just the cream filling in the delicious yellow cake. The sequel, “Zombieland Double Tap” just arrived in theaters in time for your Halloween movie marathon.
‘IT: Chapter 1’ and ‘IT: Chapter 2’
While technically two movies, 2017’s “IT: Chapter One” and 2019’s “IT: Chapter Two” are two halves of a bigger story that comprises the original Stephen King novel, “IT.” The two movies, totalling nearly six hours combined, splits the story into two distinct parts, the members of the Loser’s Club as children and their first encounter with Pennywise and then again as adults when the evil entity returns. Chapter one has some great and terrifying moments and they come fast, leaving no room for the movie, or you, to catch your breath between scary set pieces. Chapter two, still in theaters as of this writing, changes it up with more humor than before and some scenes that slow the pacing down some. While not perfect, these two movies are some of the best Stephen King adaptations yet and do so much right that deserves a place in your Halloween rotation.
‘The Exorcist’
Even if you haven’t seen this 1973 classic you know the story. Little girl gets possessed by a demon, her head spins around and she vomits green stuff. But this movie, and the 1971 novel it’s based on, are more than that. Both the novel and the movie still holds up today as one of the scariest horror movies ever made. The movie doesn’t sugarcoat anything. As shocking as it is disturbing, watching the possessed Regan writhe around in pain, spider walk up stairs and curse Father Merrin are still very affecting for a movie that is more than 40 years old. Max Von Sydow does a superb job as Father Merrin, elevating the performance of unknown at the time Linda Blair as Regan. This is part of horror history and a movie every horror fan should see at least once.
‘The Shining’
The Stanley Kubrick and Jack Nicholson classic. Nicholson’s performance as Jack Torrence is, while different from the source material, a fantastic kind of crazy. The special effects are good and most still hold up more than 30 years later. “All work and no play…”
‘Critters’
A murderous race of aliens escape their intergalactic prison and flee to Earth, where they go on a killing spree eating a small town. A total guilty pleasure, this 1986 horror comedy has everything you could want; aliens eating the populace, intergalactic bounty hunters, gore and cringe-worthy one liners. The plot is fairly well constructed for a horror comedy from the 1980s and the cast is likable enough. The practical effects of the puppets still works as do many of the practical effects. While the other films in the franchise have their fair share of problems, this first installment still holds up as the best of the “Critters” bunch.
‘Event Horizon’
Critically panned when it was released in 1997, “Event Horizon” has become a cult favorite and an underrated sci-fi horror gem. Sam Neill is great and wonderfully over-the-top. There is blood and gore by the gallon and plenty of interesting death sequences to go around.
‘The Thing’
Another cult classic, and for good reason. John Carpenter’s 1982 movie about a parasitic organism that infiltrates then imitates its victims is unlike anything before it or since. Other movies have tried to imitate it, including a 2011 remake, but nothing has been able to recreate the phenomenon that is “The Thing.” The effects are superb and still hold up and Kurt Russell and Keith David both give great performances. Proposed as the most hated film of all time when it was released, it has since become one of the best loved science fiction films of all time and garnered a cult following. If you watch only one movie on this list, make it “The Thing.”
‘A Quiet Place’
With its fantastic use of sound as well as silence, the 2018 movie starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt is a triumph in horror film in the way it utilizes sound to the tell its story. The performances are all spot on and the movie looks great. One of the best horror movies of 2018, it deserves to be played on a large screen with the sound turned up and watched in the dark.
‘Halloween’
There have been many sequels and reboots of the “Halloween” franchise over the past 40 years, but the original John Carpenter movie from 1978 still holds strong as one of the best. A pioneer in the slasher genre, the original “Halloween” is full of tension, one of the driving forces behind a good slasher movie. From Carpenter’s score to Jaimie Lee Curtis’ performance, it’s old school horror at its best.
‘Alien’
Tense, atmospheric and scary are all great ways to characterize the 1979 Ridley Scott horror movie. Aside from the sequel “Aliens” which is more action movie than horror, no other film in the franchise grabs you the way the first does. From the dark halls of the ship to the way the movie deals out tension to the Xenomorph itself, “Alien” is another case of a 40-year-old movie holding up still today. Much like “The Thing” and “Halloween” there is a reason so many horror fans go back to this movie again and again.
