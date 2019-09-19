Special to the Highlands Sun
SEBRING — More than 50 people attended the monthly meeting of the Heartland American-Israeli Initiative at Inn on the Lakes last Wednesday, but this time, it was different.
A somber group remembered the 9/11 tragedy the country suffered with prayer by Pastor Robert Maulella and a talk by a survivor of Islamic terror, Pastor Umar Mulinde, a native of Uganda, Africa.
There was total silence as Mulinde detailed the torture he endured after he converted to Christianity, and the gracious hospitality and caring he received free from hospitals in Israel for many years.
He said that if he was healed, “he would travel the world singing the praises of the Israeli people and their ability to embrace all faiths in a country the size of Florida.” He said that all live in peace together in this small country and the other countries could use it as a model for peace in the world.
As a former Muslim scholar, he shared that the terror caused by the Muslims can be traced to the Koran that he noted was not a peace-giving message but one of world domination through any means, including torture. He said he was a “victim of their horror.”
The next meeting of the HAII will be Thursday, Oct. 10. The group meets at Inn on the Lakes in Sebring. The Nov. 13 meeting will have Highlands News-Sun correspondent Tom Meisenheimer sharing about his trip to Israel.
