Although neither team is headed to the National Hockey League (NHL) play-offs this year, the fans from both teams were excited and loud, trying to cheer their favorite on to victory when the Detroit Red Wings were in town (Sunrise) to play the Florida Panthers.
As expected, many of the fans were cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, winners of the coveted Stanley Cup 11 times, the most recent win in 2008. The Panthers have made it to the Stanley Cup finals once, in 1996, when they lost to the Colorado Avalanche.
The history of hockey is never forgotten. Many Wings fans in attendance wore the jerseys of past favorites such as Steve Yzerman, Gordie Howe, Dominik Hasek and Pavel Datsyuk.
Before the start of the game, a local World War II veteran was honored for his service. Seaman Joseph ‘Mike’ Claudio served from 1942-1947 and was stationed in Okinawa and China.
The Wings were very sluggish the first period. The Panthers took advantage and scored twice on 15 SOG’s (shots on goal). The Wings only had three shots during that period.
The second period looked a little better for the Wings as they scored a power play goal on seven shots. The Panthers answered by scoring once on 13 shots.
It was all Panthers in the third as they put up three more goals on 15 shots. The Wings were unable to control the puck at their end of the ice. Panther’s captain, Aleksander Barkov, notched a goal and an assist making him the star of the game.
Stanley C. Panther and Viktor E. Rat, Panther mascots, were on hand for photos in between periods. Stanley is named for the Stanley Cup, the coveted trophy and title for the last team standing after a grueling season and play-offs. Viktor is named for the good luck rats that were tossed on the ice during their run in the finals in 1996.
Even though the teams were not playing for post-season position, it is always enjoyable to watch hockey in person. The excitement is palpable and everyone just has a good time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.