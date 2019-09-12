The all-new light projection experience, “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle,” will make its highly-anticipated debut at Universal Orlando Resort on Saturday, Sept. 14 — utilizing state-of-the-art projection mapping, special effects and lighting to bring a new dimension of magic to life on the majestic Hogwarts castle. And, for the first time at Universal Orlando, guests will be able to encounter Death Eaters — devoted followers of Lord Voldemort known for their allegiance and practice of the Dark Arts — as part of their experience in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade.
As darkness falls on select nights Sept. 14 through Nov. 15, the all-consuming Dark Arts will be unleashed in Hogsmeade. Ominous green light and fog will permeate the village, signaling the arrival of the Death Eaters. They’ll eerily roam throughout Hogsmeade, lurking amongst guests — practicing the Dark Arts with complete disregard of wizarding laws.
Then, “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle” will illuminate a darker side of the wizarding world as sinister creatures and villains — such as Dementors, Aragog, Mountain Trolls, Thestrals and more — cloak the castle through a mesmerizing display of light, music and special effects. Guests will be asked to summon their inner strength and bravely face the Dark Arts and the visage of the powerful Dark wizard Lord Voldemort, until the Patronus spell – one of the most famous, difficult and powerful defense of the Dark Arts charms in the wizarding world — is cast.
For more information about “Darks Arts at Hogwarts Castle,” visit www.universalorlando.com.
