“The Dirt” is based on the book of the same name, an autobiographical story by the members of the rock band Motley Crue.
The movie starts off introducing us to each band member one at a time, beginning with bassist Nikki Sixx (Douglas Booth). As we are introduced to them there is voice-over from the character, as if you were reading the words in the book and hearing his voice in your head. The voices you hear are the actors portraying them on screen, but it would have been cool to have it be the real band members but I get the reason it’s not.
It doesn’t take long for us to be introduced to drummer Tommy Lee (Colson Baker), guitarist Mick Mars (Iwan Rheon) and front man Vince Neil (Daniel Webber). I have to admit that knowing Colson Baker, better known as rapper Machine Gun Kelly, was playing Tommy Lee had me a bit apprehensive. I’m not a fan of the man’s music but I will gladly admit that his portrayal of Tommy Lee here is great. I liked the character and was drawn in by how likable he was.
Viewers of “The Dirt” who are not that familiar with the band or who have not read the book may be shocked at the events portrayed or the manner in which they happen, but according to the book at least, they are true. There is an underlying theme of family and brotherhood between the band members that becomes the through line that we follow throughout the movie.
Once the four main band members are introduced and come together, the movie moves pretty fast. The whole movie is less than two hours long, so there was no way the whole of the book would fit in that time frame, and the pacing reflects that. We zip through what feels like some of the more outrageous stuff, moving from crazy thing to crazy thing with little time for all the characters to build or have proper arcs. Nikki Sixx has the best character building here and the most time to mature.
Poor Mick Mars gets the worst characterization and at times feels forgotten.
“The Dirt” has a few cameos from other rock stars, all lookalikes of course. There’s a scene with Ozzy Osbourne (Tony Cavalero) that brings new meaning to “Crazy Train.” There’s also a very understated and quiet David Lee Roth (Christian Gehring).
For as crazy and fun as “The Dirt” is, there are also times of drama that are great motivators to our characters but don’t always hit their mark. These are real life events that profoundly changed the characters and influenced their lives, but have no build up and end up falling flat.
For instance, there is a scene between Vince and his daughter Skylar (Kamryn Ragsdale) that is meant to be gut-wrenching and devastating. The actors pull it off fantastically but it happens so suddenly without any buildup that it doesn’t have the intended impact that it should. It’s sad and terrible for sure, and Daniel Webber is great in the scene, but it felt tacked on compared to the craziness of the rest of the movie.
Otherwise, “The Dirt” is a wild ride through the careers of a great band that was supremely entertaining. It was pretty much what you’d expect from a Motley Crue movie, nothing more and nothing less. Is it all true? We may never know for sure. But it was a fun ride that won’t win any awards but should please fans.
I give this movie 3 out of 5 stars.
“The Dirt” is Not Rated but contains nudity, sexual content and many scenes of drug use. It has a running time of 108 minutes.
