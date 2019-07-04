The beautiful island of St. Martin is actually split into two distinctly different cultures. The Dutch side is called Sint Maarten, with its capital of Phillipsburg; the French side is called Saint Martin with its capital of Margiot.
The first Dutch settlers arrived there in 1631. The island is split with approximately 60% French and 40% Dutch. In 1648 the Kingdom of France and the Dutch Republic agreed to divide the island with the signing of the Treaty of Concordia.
Dr. Albert Claudius (Claude) Wathey was a very important political figure. A statue of him can be found in front of the welcome station in Phillipsburg. He transformed St. Martin from a sleepy backward island to a leading tourist destination.
Another major figure in St. Martin history is Pieter Stuyvesant. His statue is also in Phillipsburg. He is best known as the governor of the Dutch colony of New Netherland (New York). He joined the Dutch West Indian Company. 1644 he received orders to recapture St. Martin which had been taken from the Dutch by the Spanish in 1633.
The island was important for its valuable salt production and as a strategic harbor. With a fleet of 13 ships, he set sail to St. Martin and returned the island to the Dutch. Stuyvesant was shot in the leg by the Spanish. It was amputated and a wooden stump served as his leg, giving him the nickname, ‘Peg Leg Pete.’
The island is known for unique offerings such as Guavaberry Rum, items made from the Tagua Fruit, imported chocolates and cheeses, as well as its many interesting tourist activities.
The tagua nut, or vegetable ivory, is a seed from a tropical palm tree. This seed, when ripe, becomes very hard. Once carved, it looks like ivory and can be made is beautiful pieces such as butterfly’s, palm trees, birds and other unique items. This is a true island souvenir.
The legendary Guavaberry Rum Liquor is very popular with visitors and locals. It is made with rare local berries which gives it its name. They grow wild in the warm hills in the center of the island. It was first made hundreds of years ago in private homes. The guavaberry has a fruity, spiced, bitter-sweet flavor all its own.
The Dutch influence is evident in the many shops that sell Dutch chocolates and Dutch Cheeses. Frico Cheese, imported from Holland, is offered in Chevrette (Dutch Goat’s cheese), Edam and Gouda varieties.
Droste chocolate, also imported from Holland, comes in many flavors including extra dark chocolate, mint, orange, lemon, milk and more. It is rich and very creamy — a real delicacy.
Rockland Estates is an 18th century plantation house where you can hear the story of Trace Wilson, who was born there in slavery. His story tells of life as a slave depicting the day-to-day struggles, living conditions, customs and history. It is an adventure back in time; interesting but sad.
Sentry Hill is St. Martin’s highest point at 1125 feet above sea level. It is home to the world’s steepest zip line called the ‘Flying Dutchman.’ There is a 1,050-foot drop while reaching speeds up to 60 mph. The ride is 2,800-feet long. You will be able to see Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Barts and Anguilla while flying down the hill.
Maho Beach is the place to watch planes from Princess Juliana International Airport. The planes are so low they go right over your head. The landings are very low altitude as the runway is very short. It is positioned between a large hill and the beach.
The Border Monument is situated at the border between Sint Maarten and Saint Martin. There are no customs or immigration regulations. The border is almost imperceptible and people cross back-and-forth without ever realizing they are entering a new country.
The French side of the island has its own culture and is very cosmopolitan. If you enjoy beaches, they do have ‘clothing optional’ ones, so be sure to check this out before you go.
The French tend to emphasize comfort and elegance and has retained much of the culture on their side of the island. They offer luxury hotels and fine dining options. French fashions are available in many of the boutique shops. The smell of buttery croissants and pastries fill the air as you pass by the charming cafes and bistros.
There is do much to see and do on the island of Saint Maarten/St. Martin that one day really isn’t enough.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.