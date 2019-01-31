The Tanglewood community is full of artistic, sports and acting talent. “The Great American Songbook,” held on Jan. 25 and 26, showcased their musical talent.
The Broadway Lights Theater Company presented a collection of some of the greatest songs of all time. The music of George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Jerome Kern and others, entertained guests from Tanglewood and those in Highlands County that wished to attend.
“There is something magical about recreating these American Standards,” said Donna Scorse, producer. “The American Standards are loosely described as the popular and endearing songs from the 1920’s to the 1950’s. These songs were created for Broadway Theater, musical theater and Hollywood musical films.”
The five vocal entertainers were Judith Eckstein, Billie Pimentel-Lopez, Craig Whitmore, Lloyd Vollmuth and Jay Etherton.
Eckstein sang “Making Whoopee,” “On the Sunnyside of the Street” and “Bye Bye Blackbird.” Her facial expressions and simple props helped tell her stories in song. She even did a little dancing, to the delight of the audience.
Pimental-Lopez was the more serious vocalist with “When I Fall in Love” and “Cry Me a River.” Her sultry voice was similar to that of a lounge singer.
Whitmore provided his own percussion accompaniment while he sang “Blue Skies.” His other selections were “On the Street Where you Live” and “Almost Like Being in Love.” He did a short narrative in “On the Street” from the movie the song originated in.
“Pennies from Heaven,” “The Way you Look Tonight” and “As Time Goes By” were Vollmuth’s choices. His music was sincere and came from the heart.
Etherton sang a few songs in character. He wore dark glasses when he sang Ray Charles’s “Georgia” and wore his Frank Sinatra hat while singing “Fly Me to the Moon.” His other musical number was “Blue Moon.”
Donna Scorse and Bob Sisson danced on stage while the cast sang Duke Ellington’s “It Don’t Mean a Thing if it Ain’t Got That Swing.” The final number of the evening was also a full cast version of “There’s No Business Like Show Business.”
The vocalists obviously enjoyed themselves while on stage. Their personalities came out in their performances making it a very enjoyable evening for the guests as well. With small props and embellishments, they made each song their own.
Others that worked to make this production a success were Musical Director Daryl Patrick, Producer Donna Scorse, Executive Producer Don Eckstein, Narrator Tom Mc Keever, Kenny Moore, who handled the props and sound man Ken Kabet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.