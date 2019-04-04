“The Highwaymen” is a new Netflix produced film that tells the story of Texas Rangers Frank Hamer (Kevin Costner) and Maney Gault (Woody Harrelson) who are tasked with hunting down and ultimately killing the infamous Bonnie (Emily Brobst) and Clyde (Edward Bossert).
In 1934, after Henry Methvin (W. Earl Brown) escapes from prison with Bonnie and Clyde, Texas governor “Ma” Furguson (Kathy Bates), with some prompting from Corrections Chief Lee Simmons (John Carroll Lynch), calls for the reinstatement of the Texas Rangers. Lee talks to former Ranger Frank Hamer and eventually persuades him to go after Bonnie and Clyde independent of the FBI. Hamer gets his former partner Maney Gault to help and the duo go on the road to track down the infamous killers.
What happens in between this dramatic opening few minutes and the exciting climax is some good old fashioned detective work as well as some questionable police work. The unfortunate part is that this section of the movie, almost two-thirds of it, is a lot less interesting than you want it to be.
In a film like this, based on true events, you expect some creative license from the filmmakers. After all, we’re watching the movie to be entertained. If we wanted to understand the truth, no matter how uninteresting, we would read the book or watch a documentary. I’m not bashing it for trying to be accurate, but I am saying that I need to be invested all the way through. Instead, it’s a film that plays it safe and gives us another side of the story we think we know.
“The Highwaymen” is about Hamer and Gault so the movie gets told to us primarily from their point of view. Both characters are played well and I found them both interesting, but their journey to catch up with Bonnie and Clyde wasn’t. Even the pair of criminals themselves weren’t as interesting as they could have been. The film tells us, and so does history, that they were cold-blooded killers and that the general public had an unhealthy obsession with them.
But in this film they are kept in the background and we don’t even see their faces until the end. Almost like they are these mythical figures. We aren’t meant to like them or sympathize with them or even get to know them. All we need to know is that they are bad people and the heroes of this film, Hamer and Gaunt, are out to put a stop to them.
The ending is brutal and a bit crazy, but it’s a shame that we don’t get to explore how that ending affected not just the two Rangers, but the American people as well. We see that the people were distraught over the death of Bonnie and Clyde, in a very unhealthy way. But that’s not a theme this film wants to explore. This film’s only motivation is telling the story of the two men who tracked down and killed Bonnie and Clyde. But only from the moment they are enlisted to do this to the moment they are killed. What happened before and after is either left out or given to us in text at the end.
Overall, “The Highwaymen” is well acted by its two leads, but fails to pull you in or excite very much. While the true story is fascinating and interesting, this film brings it across as a bit boring and bland. Not something you want in film that runs for more than two hours. At best it’s just okay. I’m mildly disappointed.
I give this film 2 out of 5 stars.
“The Highwaymen” is rated R for some strong violence and bloody images; and it has a running time of 132 minutes. It is now streaming on Netflix.
