SEBRING — When The Kollections take the stage at Circle Theatre in Sebring on Friday night, they’ll be interested in one thing — fun — both for the audience and for themselves.
“We, as members, all have fun playing,” said Wayne Onofri of the band. “I keep thinking it might be time to slow down, but I enjoy it too much. We like to get together and play.”
That enjoyment is infectious, as The Kollections are local favorites in Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte and Arcadia, to name a few. While they may not get to Highlands County as often, they’re no strangers to the Circle Theatre and have performed there for the past four or five years.
“We love playing there,” Onofri said. “It’s always a great crowd. The last time we were there people were dancing in the aisles.”
The Kollections were formed by Onofri and vocalist/guitarist Pierre Hilaire in Arcadia a number of years ago and the two have been the core of the band ever since.
“Pierre and I were playing at a Relay For Life in Arcadia,” Onofri said. “He had played a set by himself, just playing the guitar and singing.” It was then Onofri’s turn to perform and “I called him back and said ‘hey buddy, we just started a band.’”
Ricky McDonald is the newest member of the band on drums and the bass duties are handled by Patrick Hilaire, Pierre’s son.
“Pierre and I worked together in the DeSoto School System,” Onofri said. “Ricky, who is our drummer, was a deputy sheriff and worked at DeSoto Middle School for a while as a school resource officer.”
Onofri said Patrick has been around the band since he was a toddler and he has plenty of talent.
“Patrick has quite a few CDs out now that are doing really well,” he said. “He goes in the studio by himself. He’s as much at home on keyboards, guitar or drums as he is on the bass.”
He also makes a pretty good Prince and Onofri said it’s a pretty good bet that ‘Prince’ will make an appearance Friday.
The band plays all sorts of venues, but do enjoy playing places like Circle Theatre, which is more of a concert setting than playing at a club.
“The stage shows are a lot of fun for us because we get to feature each band member a little more,” Onofri said.
What the band plays at each show is determined by the audience.
“We look at the crowd and try to figure out what they like,” Onofri said. “We don’t come in with a setlist per se. It’s really dynamic.”
To say the band is diverse would be an understatement, as they have close to 2,000 songs to draw upon.
“We hit every genre,” Onofri said. “We’ve been booked as a country band, we’ve been booked as a rock band, we’ve been booked as Motown. We play everything from the 50s to the hits of today.”
Onofri was looking forward to connecting with returning fans of the band, as well as seeing some new faces in the crowd.
“We’re the ultimate fun-time band,” he said. “We do all kinds of upbeat stuff. It’s a show you’d enjoy.”
Tickets are available at at EventBrite.com, by phone at 382-1029 between 9 and 4 p.m. and in person at the Circle Theatre, 202 Circle Park Dr., in Sebring.
