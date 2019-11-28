SEBRING — On Thursday evening, Nov. 21, The Palms of Sebring and Change of Pace, hosted their annual “Lights of Love” Candlelight Vigil. The event was held at The Palms.
“The Palms and Change of Pace come together to offer this very special event to our community,” said Julia Mercer, Director of Marketing at The Palms.
Cora Schwingel, Director of Change of Pace, was the speaker for the event. “Welcome everyone to our Lights of Love ceremony where we honor and remember our loved ones.”
November is Alzheimer’s Month. Lights of Love is a beautiful and moving experience to bring public awareness of Alzheimer’s disease, related dementias and caregiving issues. Light a candle in honor or in memory of a loved one or a caregiver.
“We’re all here to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Schwingel. “When I light your candle, please feel free to say who you are lighting it for, whether in honor or in memory of someone.”
Attendees named husbands, wives, mothers, fathers, grandparents, friends and siblings. They all had been touched by the disease.
Schwingel said a prayer before a soloist came up to sing. ‘We are so grateful for the time we are here together. We can draw strength from you so many can continue on this journey.”
Elijah, a young vocal soloist, sang ‘Why God’ before the lighting and ‘Silent Night’ after the candles were lit. He was accompanied by a guitarist.
Schwingel encouraged caregivers to remember the good times, the happy memories. Don’t allow the negative ones to cloud the treasured ones.
Sometimes good can come out of the journey such as reestablishing relationships, having time to heal and even making new friends along the way.
The Palms is a retirement community in downtown Sebring that offers independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing care. (www.palmsofsebring.com)
Change of Pace is an Adult Day Social Center that offers activities and socialization. Older adults with memory and dementia care needs are always welcome. (www.highlandsadultdaycare.com)
“Let’s shine our lights and remember those good memories. Don’t let them die.”
After the candles were extinguished, guests were invited to enjoy a variety of refreshments created by Chef Mac of The Palms.
