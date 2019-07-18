1. Under Currents by Nora Roberts - 9781250213273 - (St. Martin's Publishing Group)
2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
3. Backlash by Brad Thor - 9781982104054 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)
4. Summer of '69 by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316419994 - (Little, Brown and Company)
5. Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes - 9780525619253 - (Random House Publishing Group)
6. Three Women by Lisa Taddeo - 9781451642315 - (Avid Reader Press Simon & Schuster)
7. Filthy Rich by James Patterson, John Connolly & Tim Malloy - 9780316362450 - (Little, Brown and Company)
8. Justice on Trial by Carrie Severino & Mollie Hemingway - 9781621579847 - (Regnery Publishing)
9. Knife by Jo Nesbø - 9780525655404 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
10. Educated by Tara Westover - 9780399590511 - (Random House Publishing Group)
