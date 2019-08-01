iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending July 28, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts

1. Pokémon Detective Pikachu

2. Shazam!

3. Alita: Battle Angel

4. Overlord

5. Long Shot

6. Hellboy

7. Captain Marvel

8. Aquaman (2018)

9. Missing Link

10. Breakthrough

iTunes Movies US Charts — Independent

1. Drunk Parents

2. After

3. Hotel Mumbai

4. Tolkien

5. Hail Satan?

6. Skin

7. Bottom of the 9th

8. The Wedding Guest

9. The Quake

10. High Life

