“The Upside” has managed to do what Black Manta and Ocean Master never could: it has dethroned “Aquaman” as the No. 1 movie in America. The new Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston movie finished last weekend at the top spot, knocking down the DC Comics hero who had been in the top spot for three weeks.
Technically a remake of a French movie, which itself is based on a true story, “The Upside” is the story of a recently paroled black man named Dell (Kevin Hart) who finds employment as a personal caretaker for a quadriplegic rich white man named Phillip (Bryan Cranston).
Dell is angry and bitter, concerned with being able to see his son but unconcerned how he gets there. In an effort to get proof he is looking for a job to satisfy his parole officer, Dell finds himself at the penthouse of Phillip Lacasse, a very wealthy man who must spend his days confined to a wheelchair. Something about Dell’s attitude and lack of empathy intrigues Phillip and Dell is hired to take care of the older man.
This is probably a very predictable story for most viewers. Handicapped man hires unqualified ex-con to be caretaker and the two learn from each other and become better people in the end. While it is that movie, there’s also a lot to be said about the “B” plots of the movie too. There is a romance budding between Phillip and his assistant. There’s also Dell’s relationship with his son. Each relationship is woven into the main story and never feels tacked on or secondary.
The real payoff here are the performances. Kevin Hart is suitably angry and a bit of a jerk in the beginning. He makes some jokes at Phillip’s expense but never tries too hard to be funny or steal the show. Hart has a subdued comedic timing with Cranston that comes across on screen as very natural and effortless. There are plenty of moments when Cranston’s Phillip snickers or just can’t hold in laughter any longer that feel real and pull me in to start laughing just as hard.
Nicole Kidman as Phillip’s assistant is good, as are the various doctors and therapists who surround Phillip’s life.
Despite one of the best scenes of the movie being in the trailer, “The Upside” manages to bring a story that is genuine, heartfelt and just the right amount of funny. Cliche or not, I recommend you go see it. I know that January is barely two weeks old at this point, but I still feel comfortable saying this might be the best movie of 2019...at least of the first two weeks.
I give this movie 4 out of 5 stars.
“The Upside” is rated PG-13 for suggestive content and drug use; and has a running time of 126 minutes.
