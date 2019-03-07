These graduates are a bunch of clowns

LAKE PLACID — Toby’s Clowns recently graduated a new class of six students on Sunday, Feb. 17. The new class was taught the art of clowning during a three-day seminar. The next class will be held in November of this year.
This class learned much, including the history of clowning, the types of clowns, makeup, wardrobe, face painting, walk arounds, parade-ability, ballooning, puppetry, simple clown magic and skit development.
One of the new clowns, Margie Carrel (Boopsie) created and performed her own skit that proved to be quite a hit. She called it the “Shop Keeper.”
The group was even honored this year with Toby, the school’s founder, with a surprise appearance at one of the sessions. He is 96 years old. His clown persona was proudly exemplified at that time.
Toby’s Clowns will be the opening act for Harry Havery and the California Toe Jam Band for one of their final performances. The band plays good time oldies of the 1950s and 1960s on Friday, March 8 at the Genesis Center in Lake Placid.
The clowns will perform first and then be honored with the wonderful show and dance music. Tickets are available by calling 863-465-2920 or at the door.
