AVON PARK — Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art & Cultural Center in Avon Park has partnered with Florida Department of State.
“The March of Museums initiative is a great platform for communities to foster heritage and cultural tourism to their local museums during the month of March,” said Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee. “As Florida’s Chief Cultural Officer, I’m proud to see that the variety of museums participating in this year’s initiative ensures anyone who lives in or visits Florida can find a museum nearby that encourages learning and enhances their quality of life.”
The department is hosting MarchofMuseums.com, which offers a listing and map of museums by region, including Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art & Cultural Center and other statewide partner museums. The website also highlights the mission, collections, and/or signature events of each institution during the month of March. The department encourages visitors and Floridians to take advantage of March of Museums initiative to visit one of the partner museums, to spend some time at one of their favorite museums and to share their pictures on social media using #MarchOfMuseums.
President, Fred Leavitt, Heartland Cultural Alliance said, “March of Museums is an exciting opportunity to experience museums in our community. Be sure to check out our signature March of Museums event, ‘The Florida Stewards,’ A photo essay by Dustin Angell.”
Artists reception will be on noon-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2. The show will be up through the month of March. Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art & Cultural Center, 310 W. Main Street in Avon Park.
For more information, contact Fred Leavitt at info@heartlandculturalalliance.org or call 863-402-8238.
