SEBRING — Ahead of the WEC’s first visit back to America’s historic Sebring Raceway since 2012, the WEC asked a number of drivers in its paddock about what it takes to get a good lap at Sebring, and what’s so special about the track.
Many FIA WEC competitors have a multitude of experience to draw upon when it comes to racing at Sebring. While Harry Tincknell isn’t one of them, as he has only raced once at the popular Florida venue, he at least feels like he knows the place better than most.
This is because the factory Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK driver has consulted many different people about the notoriously abrasive and challenging airfield track.
One of those is Allan McNish, who has guided Tincknell through part of his career, while another is Multimatic’s Larry Holt who can call upon decades of experience at the circuit which will host the next round of the 2018/19 WEC.
“It is a hell of track, we all know that,” says Tincknell. “It has a variety of challenges, from the long and quick first and final turns to the more technical stuff. Yes, the surface is tough and quirky, but the real challenge is managing the traffic, even more so than other tracks somehow.
“Allan knows every piece of tarmac at Sebring and tasted success there so his advice is always useful, while guys like Larry have seen so much at the track too. So, you soak up a lot of knowledge.”
As well as the race itself, a 1000-mile epic which will take place on Friday 15th March, the party and ambience at Sebring is legendary.
“I absolutely love the feeling and atmosphere; there are some special characters out there that’s for sure!” says Tincknell. “It just has the feeling of a real event, one in which everyone is included and quite knowledgeable about the race and its traditions. There is really nothing like it, it’s so unique.”
Tincknell’s debut in 2018 saw him finish 6th overall in a prototype in the 12 Hours of Sebring. 2019 will see the British racer, teammate Andy Priaulx and a yet-to-be-confirmed third driver out to challenge for LMGTE Pro honours.
“While I have done a few tests there I raced for the first time with Team Joest Mazda last year. It was memorable, although ultimately disappointing, as we missed out on a podium due to a clutch issue which drained the battery in the final stages.
“So personally there is unfinished business there for sure, and we will be going all out to get the class win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.