SEBRING — Paul Smith and Julie Spang were inducted as new members of the Heartland Talk of the Town Toastmasters Aug. 6 meeting.
Cathy Schreima served as Toastmaster and her theme was This Month in History. David James was voted best speaker. Paul Smith received the best Table Topics and best Evaluator ribbons.
Guests were Mandi Kikta, a Winter Haven Toastmaster, working on her Ambassador award and Ronald Mangeo, who was a guest of Spirit Takiyama.
The Club is hosting their fall open house from 6:15-7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3. Come check us out and see how Toastmasters can help you improve your communication and presentation skills on a personal or professional level. Light refreshments will be served.
Toastmasters International is a non profit educational organization dedicated to helping its members learn communication, public speaking and leadership skills.
The local club meets every first, third and fifth Tuesday from 6:15-7:30 p.m. at Grace Church of Sebring, Community Room 101, 3599 Thunderbird Road 33872.
Guests are always welcome and encouraged to attend. The September meeting dates are the Sept. 3 and 17.
For more information, call 863-214-4288.
