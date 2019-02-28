SEBRING — Jason Clark, the youth/associate pastor at Highlands Community Church shared his weather related views at the Jan. 29 Toastmasters meeting.
The title of Clark’s speech was, “Cold Weather Is Your Friend.”
Clark shared facts that point out cold weather helps you think better and burn calories faster. He was one of five speakers at the Heartland Talk of the Town Toastmaster Speak-A-Thon. Other speakers were, David James, Carolyn Henderson, Aaron Sainer and Michael Garey.
On Tuesday, Feb. 19 the club held its International Speech and Table Topic Contest. President Carolyn Henderson served as Contest Chairman and Toastmaster Cathy Schreima served as contest master. Winners of the club contest will move on to Area 53 competition in March.
Heartland Talk of the Town Toastmasters 1269043 meets on the 1st, 3rd and 5th Tuesday from 6:15-7:30 p.m. at Grace Community Church, Community Room 101, 3599 Thunderbird Road in Sebring.
Guests are always welcome. For more information or to reserve a place for the celebration dinner at Homer’s call Cathy Schreima at 419-230-2631 or Carolyn Henderson at 863-402-2065.
