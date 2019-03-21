SEBRING — The first of the four races planned for ‘Race Week’ was on the docket Thursday, as were the Michelin Pilot Challenge cars and the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship teams, making it the lone day where all four different series would be on the track the same day.
Action began at 8 a.m. with qualifying for the Prototype Challenge cars and they kicked-off the actual racing portion of the week with a 1-hour-45-minute race in the early afternoon hours, which was won by Stevan McAleer, who began his racing career at Sebring in 2006 and called Sebring International Raceway his “favorite track in the world.”
It was more practice sessions and qualifying for the Michelin Pilot Challenge before we reached the point in the week a number of people were anticipating — qualifying for the World Endurance Championship and the opportunity for Toyota Gazoo Racing to remove the “unofficial” from all of the track records the team had been setting the previous five days.
It didn’t take long, either, as Fernando Alonso set a blistering time of 1:40.124 on his first flying lap to eclipse the qualifying record set by Audi in 2013 by 3.762 seconds.
“It’s great to have the new qualifying record here at Sebring,” Alonso said. “It felt good to get a lap with low fuel and new tires; I enjoyed it a lot. At night this circuit is very challenging as it’s not easy to see all the reference points but I had a good lap. I thought a 1:39 lap might be possible but I lost a couple of tenths here and there so didn’t quite make it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.