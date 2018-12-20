There are a few things you can count on each holiday season. You’re going to spend too much money on gifts. That’s a given. So is the fact that you will get annoyed with your fellow shoppers in the final few days before Christmas, while you wonder how they could be so careless and put off gift-buying until the very end. At least you have a good excuse, which is more than can be said for the other people shopping on Dec. 23.
In the world of holiday entertainment, you can count on Trans-Siberian Orchestra making the Florida stops — Sunrise, Orlando and Tampa — and you can pretty much guarantee they’ll put on an amazing show that will leave you in awe. TSO attracts fans of all ages and even though they’re capable of playing hard rock ‘n’ roll, you’ll find people from 8 to 88 at their concerts and all will have a great time.
This past Saturday at Orlando’s Amway Center was no exception, as the band put on an exceptional concert that covered the Christmas classics, as well as some songs from their non-holiday releases, such as “Beethoven’s Last Night,” and left no doubt why TSO is an annual holiday tradition for an ever-growing number of fans.
