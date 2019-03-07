SEBRING – All roads will truly lead to the Sebring Circle Tuesday, March 12 when the second annual IMSA Twelve Hour Fan Fest at Historic Downtown Sebring gets underway with a Transporter Parade featuring more than 40 IMSA WeatherTech Championship teams.
The free community event will allow fans to See the Cars and Meet the Stars as the elaborately designed transporters enter Circle Park Drive from Sebring Parkway and North Ridgewood Drive at 5:30 p.m. Music and entertainment at the circle will start at 5 p.m. Drivers competing in the 67th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring presented by Advance Auto Parts will be taking part in autograph sessions, fan forums and meet and greets. The fan forum will begin at 6 p.m. and the autograph session will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Food trucks, Sebring International Raceway displays, photo opportunities with the Corvette pace car and several of the world’s fastest and most technologically advanced race cars from the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will be on display.
Other highlights will include a pinewood derby, opportunities to win race tickets and other giveaways. IMSA and Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring merchandise, race posters and programs will be available for purchase.
The event will celebrate the significance of the historic race for residents of Highlands County and be a way for the city of Sebring, IMSA and Sebring International Raceway to say thank you to residents and fans who make the 12-Hour Classic what it is today. For more information regarding the pinewood derby, please visit www.eventbrite.com. Heats will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include sessions for junior, intermediate, and seniors.
The week leading up to the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts will have no shortage of events.
An IMSA Prototype Challenge race beginning at 12:35 p.m., practice for the WeatherTech Championship, and qualifying for the FIA World Endurance Championship activities on Thursday March 14. The following day, qualifying for the WeatherTech Championship begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 Michelin Pilot Challenge race at 12:05 p.m. and the FIA World Endurance Championship 1000 Miles of Sebring race Friday from 4:00 p.m. until Midnight. The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advanced Auto Parts starts Saturday, March 16 at 10:40 a.m.
