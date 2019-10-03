By TOM MEISENHEIMER
Correspondent
When you think “space,” cities like Houston and Titusville come to mind. When you think of “space testing” and “space museum,” you must think Huntsville, Alabama. At the home of the U. S. Space & Rocket Center you can explore over 1,500 artifacts from America’s achievements in space exploration and get a sneak preview of what’s next in our travel into space. Ten top attractions from experiencing 3 G’s of lift-off to taking the kids to Cosmos/Lunar Lander play area offering a lift-off adventure and a moon landing experience make the day one never to forget.
A side bus trip adds to the day’s adventure by taking a guided educational tour of the International Space Station Payload Operations Center military base. There you will go back in time and literally stand below the launch test sites that eventually made it safe for our astronauts to successfully rocket into space. You will learn of the three intricate tests to be accomplished before a rocket was assembled and view and photo the RS-25 space shuttle main engine. It is a liquid-fuel cryogenic rocket engine used on NASA’s space shuttle.
A day at the museum test site and operations center is a must to be added to your families bucket list of trips. You and your younger children and teens will be awe struck. Not only will you see magnificent photos of the moon, view moon rocks collected by Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, but you can actually sit in an actual replica moon limo, making it one of the many photo opportunities in this massive museum. On the grounds is the burial plot of Miss Baker, the squirrel monkey born in 1957 that was the first U.S. animal to fly in space and return alive. Visit www.rocketcenter.com or call 800-637-7223 for entry fees. Bring your camera to capture all the memories.
The trip to Huntsville from Sebring is about 690 miles. It makes for a great weekend get-a-way. Other stops in this booming city are the Huntsville Museum of Art, home of the largest collection of art created by American women, and the Huntsville Botanical Garden home to the nation’s largest open air butterfly house.
If your child or student has a dream of becoming a pilot or astronaut, the center has created Space Camp attended by over 800,000 children ages from, 9-12. Space Camp is a way of training the next generation of explorers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) careers.
Dr. Deborah Barnhart, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director of the program says, “It, [Space Camp] offers a comprehensive, powerful and authentic introduction to the real life exploration of the cosmos.” The week-long program begins on Sunday afternoon with graduation Friday mornings. The programs are aligned to Next Generation Science Standards and National Education Mathematics Standards. Cost vary according to age from $999 to $1,199 and include all meals and lodging.
Ten graduates of the program have gone on to become astronauts. The next one could come from Highlands County. Another option to see if your child has the desire for a full camp week would be attending Space or Aviation Family Camp held from mid-day Friday until mid-day Sunday. An additional six day program is available for educators networking with fellow teachers and participating in NASA-infused hands on activities with lesson plans that apply in classroom.
The Center also offers the “Ultimate Field Trip.” This experience is reserved for groups of 15 or more and shows the dramatic history spanning from early space flight to the shuttle program and beyond. Booking is required at least two to three weeks in advance. Mondays and Tuesdays are the best days for field trips.
If your trip is a day long visit or a week-long immersion, you will come away with a deeply moving appreciation of the magic of our universe as well as a wonder of what’s still to be discovered.
Visit www.spacecamp.com or call 1-800-737-7223 or 256-837-3400 for detailed information and their latest Program Guide.
