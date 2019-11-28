ORLANDO — Merry, mischief and thrills all combine as Universal Orlando Resort unwraps its annual Holidays celebration — running daily now through January 5, 2020. Guests will find a winter ‘funderland’ that the entire family will enjoy with incredible holiday experiences across the entire destination that put a twist on the traditional. There’s nowhere else that they can:
• Experience the wonder of Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure as it transforms for the Holidays into a wizarding wonderland. The streets of Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley become adorned in themed decorations, garlands and lights with the sounds of special holiday-themed performances filling the air. Guests can hear both magical and Muggle Christmas carols from the Frog Choir – comprised of Hogwarts students and their giant croaking frogs – and the unique holiday hits of one of the wizarding world’s most popular singing sensations, Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees. And, as night falls, guests will revel in a stunning projection of holiday spirit as Christmas moments inspired by J.K. Rowling’s stories come to life on Hogwarts castle for “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle.”
• Witness merry and mayhem take to the streets of Universal Studios Florida in Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s. Featuring the fun of the Minions and other beloved characters from Illumination’s Despicable Me, the family of Shrek and the friendship of Madagascar, this parade includes more than 30 larger-than-life balloons and floats, hundreds of performers and more.
• Meet the maven of mischief himself during Grinchmas at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Guests can enjoy the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular” – a live retelling of Dr. Seuss’s holiday classic starring The Grinch – and special appearances by the merry Whos from Who-ville as they prepare for their favorite holiday throughout Seuss Landing.
• Enjoy holiday tunes as the best-selling holiday artist of all time, Manheim Steamroller, returns to Universal Studios Florida to fill the air with the sounds of the season. Guests can take in live concerts at the Music Plaza Stage on the following nights: Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14 and 15.
Access to Holidays festivities are included with admission to the theme parks or with an Annual Pass (blockout dates apply). The merriment continues when guests stay at Universal Orlando’s hotels, which feature seasonal décor, holiday activities including festive meals and more.
Guests can also take advantage of the Vacation Stay and Play Package, which gives them up to $200 in savings on travel from now to January 5, 2020. And Florida Residents can save up to $75 on all Annual Passes now through January 6, 2020.
For more information on Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/holidays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.