Universal Orlando Resort revealed Nightingales: Blood Pit as the first original content haunted house coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2019.
From the twisted minds of Universal Orlando’s Entertainment team, guests will enter an all-new horrifying original story featuring nightingales, a grisly race of creatures, in Nightingales: Blood Pit.
Story
Ancient Rome is suffering its worst drought in centuries. The ruthless emperor has declared the gladiatorial games to continue nonstop until the rains return. The gruesome bloodshed of the games is horrifying enough, but then come the creatures.
The Nightingales
As the blood soaks into the earth, the nightingales feed on the dead and dying. The nightingales are a grisly race of creatures that have been here since the dawn of time. You may think you’re familiar with their past feeding frenzies, but you haven’t seen them like this. You’ll try to survive alongside the gladiators as the ravenous nightingales tear into their victims and notice that fresh blood has come into their midst…
Halloween Horror Nights 2019 is the world’s premier Halloween event and will run on select nights from September 6 to November 2. Additional details about this year’s event will be revealed soon. Limited time ticket offers and vacation packages for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights are on sale now – including the “Get a 2nd night free when you buy one event night” ticket offer.
