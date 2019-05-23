If you have a fear of water and what lies beneath, your skin will crawl with this new haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights. Depths of Fear mixes all the elements of the unknown with underwater elements, monstrous creatures and a countdown to a disastrous fate.
Story
The workers of a deep-sea mining company have found themselves in a dire situation. They’ve delved too deep and encountered a parasitic race of creatures that turn out to be deadly. Panic ensues as you find yourself encountering infected miners and acidic creatures. The pressure builds as the self-destruct sequence counts down to the inevitable implosion of the facility.
“Mouthbrooders”
As you venture further into the depths, you’ll encounter the creatures known only as the “Mouthbrooders.” Picture being trapped in a claustrophobic mining installation underwater with a countless number of these slithering monsters. Your worst nightmares will come to life as these fiends spew flesh-eating acidic eggs at human hosts, and you witness miners being driven mad by the infection.
Event Details
Halloween Horror Nights returns to Universal Studios Florida on select nights from Sept. 6 – Nov. 2. This year, you’ll experience 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, live entertainment and more. Choose a night and get your tickets now!
Don’t miss out on the limited time ticket offer and exclusive vacation package for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida. Offer ends June 5.
