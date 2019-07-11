On the heels of the highly-anticipated debut of “Stranger Things 3” on Netflix, Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have released new artwork for the all-new “Stranger Things” mazes coming to Halloween Horror Nights this fall. The artwork was designed exclusively by Kyle Lambert, who has previously illustrated art for Seasons 1-3 of the mega-hit Netflix Original series, and depicts the “Stranger Things” cast bravely facing a horrifying monster and ferocious Demodogs — a fate guests will soon experience themselves in the mazes at the nation’s premier Halloween events.
Inspired by seasons 2 and 3 of the critically-acclaimed series, this year’s chilling mazes will pick up where last year’s mazes left off, continuing the suspenseful storyline where a mysterious entity terrorizes the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, and delving even further into the parallel universe, referred to as the Upside Down. The mazes on both coasts will also parallel the hit show as it leaps forward to 1985, taking guests on a terrifying excursion through portions of “Stranger Things 3,” which is now streaming on Netflix.
“Halloween Horror Nights” begins Friday, Sept. 6 in Orlando. Additional details about the events will be revealed soon. For more information about “Halloween Horror Nights” at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.