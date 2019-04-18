TAMPA BAY CARIBBEAN CARNIVAL – Experience the rich and colorful cultures of the Caribbean, including steel pan drumming and Haitian, Puerto Rican and Dominican dance performances. Live reggae and jazz bands will entertain, with DJs spinning Caribbean popular tunes in between sets. However, the real showstopper is the cuisine: spiced, fragrant and tasty meat dishes served with tasty sides from the islands.
When: April 20
Where: Florida State Fairgrounds, Tampa
GULFPORT SPRINGFEST – Part garden show and part fantasyland, the Springfest draws visitors from all walks of life to its beer garden, costume contest, live bands, crafts vendors, plant and flower tents and BBQ trucks. Creative souls can enter the Faerie House & Gnome Home competition, a display of tiny dwellings for tiny creatures. Visitors are encouraged to join in the spirit by donning wings, Renaissance flair or any imagination-inspired attire.
When: April 27-28
Where: Clymer Park, Gulfport
PINELLAS PEPPER FEST – If you can stand the heat, this spicy little fest is for you. The Pinellas Pepper Fest once again brings the region’s hottest peppers and sauces to one place for tasters to test their palate stamina. Amateur salsa and hot sauce makers get to try out their recipes on judges while brave souls enter the pepper eating contest and Spicy Lolly Lick-A-Thon.
When: April 27-28
Where: England Brothers Bandshell Park, Pinellas Park
BROOKSVILLE BLUEBERRY FESTIVAL – Celebrate the peak season of Central Florida blueberries with live bands, fun activities and a walk down “Blueberry Lane,” where you’ll find blueberry pies, blueberry cheesecake, blueberry shortcake, blueberry jam, blueberry honey, blueberry plants, and of course, cartons of fresh blueberries to take home.
When: April 27-28
Where: Downtown Brooksville
SARASOTA VEG FEST – Returning after a successful first year, the Sarasota Veg Fest will once again bring an interesting and engaging variety of speakers, food demonstrations, bands, dance instructors, yoga classes, giveaways and much more to this free, donation-based event. Enter a hula hoop competition, sample vegan and ethnic dishes, learn about factory farming and let the kids try out the rock-climbing wall.
When: May 4
Where: Sarasota Fairgrounds, Sarasota
Web: sarasotavegfest.org
ST. JOHNS RIVER FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS – More than 125 regionally and nationally accredited fine artists and craftsmen line the charming brick streets of downtown Sanford, bringing paintings, pottery, sculpture, woodworking, photography, jewelry, blown glass and more. Enjoy hand-crafted food at the Culinary Arts Court and see live artist demonstrations.
When: May 4-5
Where: Historic downtown Sanford
ORMOND BEACH BEER FESTIVAL – More than 30 local breweries will bring their best ales, lagers, stouts and ciders to The Casements, which is the former winter home philanthropist John D. Rockefeller and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Enjoy some suds in the gardens at this family-friendly event, which will also have food vendors, live music and a kids zone.
When: May 11
Where: The Casements, Ormond Beach
MAYFAIRE BY-THE-LAKE – What started as a small crafts fair on the lawn of the Lakeland Public Library, Mayfaire has now grown into one of the largest and oldest outdoor art festivals in central Florida and was on “Sunshine Artist” magazine’s prestigious “Best 200 Art Shows” the past two years, mainly due to the beauty and convenience of the location, a wide variety of artists, tons of kids art activities and delicious and eclectic food vendors.
When: May 11-12
Where: Lake Morton, downtown Lakeland
ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL FRINGE THEATRE FESTIVAL – This 14-day arts festival celebrates its 28th year as “Orlando’s most unique cultural event” offering un-juried, uncensored, and highly talented theatre, music, dance performances and artists of all genres. Kids Fringe for children and families also returns, bringing entertaining performances by Fringe artists, costumed characters, workshops, hands-on art activities.
When: May 14-27
Where: Orlando Repertory Theater, Orlando
Web: orlandofringe.org
SEAGRAPES WINE & FOOD – Sip, savor and save some sea life! That’s the idea behind Seagrapes, The Florida Aquarium’s signature annual fundraiser that features more than 100 types of wine and culinary dishes from local chefs and restaurants. Drink, mingle and sample everything from appetizers to desserts while strolling among stingrays, sharks, seahorses and 8,000 other animals and native plants that reside at the Aquarium.
When: May 18
Where: The Florida Aquarium, Tampa
BEER ‘MERICA – What could be more ‘Merican than a craft beer-happy, dog-friendly lakeside party with BBQ trucks, bands, games, a benefit raffle and more? Beer ‘Merica draws thousands to sample more than 100 kinds of brew and play in the park. Come dressed in your most patriotic attire for the chance to win your favorite beer for a whole year.
When: May 18
Where: Gaston Edwards Park, Orlando
ORANGE BLOSSOM JAMBOREE – Dozens of Florida bands, ranging from funk to country to hard rock, jam in this four-day event held on a sprawling campsite. Spend a day or roll up in your RV and spend the whole long weekend listening to original and cover tunes and eating BBQ, vegan dishes and other concessions. Headliners this year include Uncle John’s Band, The Heavy Pets and Roosevelt Collier Trio.
When: May 18-21
Where: Sertoma Ranch, Brooksville
KING’S BAY FEST – This two-day, pirate-themed celebration has a pirate ship and village, craft beer, food trucks, arts & crafts, live bands, a treasure scavenger hunt and a kids zone with face painting, bungee jumping and a life-sized hamster ball. Try out your grilling skills in the wing master competition, or just bring your appetite and be a taste-tester.
When: May 18-19
Where: King’s Bay Park, Crystal River
Web: kingsbayfest.com
SUNSET MUSIC FESTIVAL – National and international DJs and dance music artists create a crush of electronic music fans, dancing the night away in glow-in-the-dark clothing and jewelry. The two-day show rocks the stadium with techno, disco, house, trap, bass and trance music. Artists this year include Decadon, Fisher, 12th Planet and Bonnie X Clyde.
When: May 25-26
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
Web: smftampa.com
DAYTONA BEACH BANDSHELL CONCERTS – You know Florida summer is finally here when the Daytona Beach Bandshell fires up its fun and free concert series, which begins Memorial Day weekend and runs through the end of September. Check out a wide variety of genres and tribute bands right along Daytona’s beautiful coastline as dusk turns to night and stick around on Saturdays for a spectacular fireworks show at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk and Pier.
When: May 24-26 and every weekend through the end of September
Where: Daytona Beach
TAMPA MARGARITA AND MUSIC FESTIVAL – One of Tampa’s most popular weekend festivals returns with even more varieties of margaritas ranging from traditional salt-rimmed to exotic fruit-infused flavors and creative spins on the classic Mexican cocktail. Enjoy live music from R&B star Nelly, play games, collect giveaways or splurge for a VIP ticket and enjoy lounge seating, tequila tastings, special access and other extras.
When: May 25
Where: Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa
