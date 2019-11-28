LAKE PLACID — The 2nd Annual Vendor Splendor was held on Nov. 23 at the Lake Placid Woman’s Club. The weather was perfect for the 32 vendors who displayed everything from arts and crafts to jewelry and Christmas gift items.
Theresa Niemi, of the LP Woman’s Club Juniors, was the chairperson for the event. She explained that this is a fundraiser for the organization, with the proceeds going to ‘Operation Smile.’ Last year they put on the event also, and in response, decided to do it again for this worthy cause. Operation Smile is a national charity that sends dentists to foreign countries to perform surgery on patients with deformed mouths. The results are amazing.
One of the vendors was Sue Dunaway. Actually, she said she is the mom of Sandy Brown, who with her husband Ed Brown, own His & Hers Designs, in Avon Park, 863-453-2291. They make handmade motorcycle headwear and other nifty, ‘can’t live without’ items. Dunaway was happy to help out.
A clothing vendor, Pop-Up Boutique, of Sebring was inside the clubhouse. Owner, Chantel Gilmore, was on-hand displaying her colorful assortment of fashions and can be reached at 863-381-7716.
Everywhere you looked, inside the Woman’s Club building or out on the lawn, there was an assortment of pleasant business people. Cheryl Rand had her handmade jewelry displayed inside. Her company is called Sassy Spirit Stones and is located in Lake Placid. The phone number is 863-324-8493.
If you wanted something healthy, yet tasty, Organics n Iowa was set up on the patio and provided tasting samples of their many honeys and Aronia berries. Owners, Kevin and Bess Kraft of Sebring, 863-214-4477, told visitors of the health benefits of their products, which mostly come from Stuart, Iowa.
On hand too was Julie Gardner, who happens to be a master gardener herself. She was representing the Lake Placid Garden Club and was selling tickets for the Dec. 7 Holiday Home & Garden Tour. That’s when ticket holders get to tour select homes and gardens and check out the Christmas decorations. Tickets are available by calling Peggy at 863-465-1269.
In the center of the event was a pleading group looking for new homes. Barking Out Loud Rescue, (863-414-2326) brought some of the dogs that are available for adoption. The looks on the pups faces said ‘take me home with you.’
So, if you missed out on this event, you’ll have to watch for it again next year. Niemi said the Lake Placid Woman’s Club Juniors appreciates all the vendors and supporters who made the event all worthwhile.
