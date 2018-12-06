LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Dec. 3, 21 vendors gathered inside and outside the Lake Placid Woman’s Club on Main Street in Lake Placid. Of course, they were there to attract buyers for all sorts of items, ranging from jewelry to clothing to food. But the real reason was to support the Lake Placid Junior Woman’s Club fundraising efforts to help Operation Smile.
Operation Smile Across the Miles is an international outreach program where doctors and dentists travel to foreign countries to perform surgery on people born with facial deformities around the mouth. The results are amazing and produce smiles from the patients and their families.
Junior Club President Joanne Schiefer along with chairperson, Theresa Niewmi, organized the event. It gave everyone involved an opportunity to do some early Christmas shopping and have some fun at the same time. There were door prizes, fresh baked goods, and a children’s book giveaway. Toby’s Clowns were on site too, doing face painting.
The youngest group of Woman’s Club members known as the Juniorettes, set up a table to promote a fundraiser of their own. According to their club president, Aubrey Lanier, they are sponsoring a nifty contest called Picture Perfect Pet Photo Contest. Anyone, which probably means just about every pet owner out there, who thinks their critter is the cutest, the most unique, the funniest, the best dressed or looks like its owner, can enter a photo for a chance for bragging rights and prizes. For more info, call club advisor, Joy Post, at 1-954-817-0033.
One of the vendors set up inside the clubhouse, was a young entrepreneur, Callie Rehbein, 12. She was selling jewelry bracelets she handmade, along with scarfs, and greeting cards. One of her customers, Kerry Lanier, was impressed and bought some to give as Christmas presents.
The weather played a part also in the success of the day. After some chilly days, the temperature was back to normal, which brought people out and about.
If you missed the Vendor Splendor Event, and would like to contribute to Operation Smile in any way, call Joanne Schiefer at 571-214-9143. She’d also be happy to talk to you about membership in the Lake Placid Junior Woman’s Club.
