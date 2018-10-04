SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park is completing planning for the annual Civilian Conservation Corps Festival. Now in its 33nd year, the CCC Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival honors returning CCC alumni and features an antique car show, arts and crafts vendors, historical and environmental exhibits, tram rides, pony rides, children’s activities, and heritage demonstrations such as blacksmithing, quilting, and pine needle basketry.
Back Porch Revival and three other featured Florida folk bands including Scotty & Mandy Kromel, 2 PM, and James Hawkins will be on stage throughout the day.
According to Park Services Specialist Carla Sherwin, “Arts and crafts vendors from the greater Heartland and neighboring communities are most welcome. We very much hope that those who have participated in past years as well as those new to the greater Heartland will join us this year.”
Vendors, heritage exhibitors and car collectors may get in touch with her by calling 239-560-3665 or inquire via email at carla.kappmeyer-sherwin@dep.state.fl.us.
“Antique car collectors are always welcome, too, and we are seeking trucks and tractors, in addition to cars,” she added.
The antique car show, a festival highlight, showcases vehicles dating from the 1920s to 1949, in keeping with the historical time period. Only models prior to 1950 may be exhibited per park management policy.
Sherwin remarked, “The CCC Festival is a unique opportunity for vendors to showcase and sell their creations in advance of the holidays, and antique car collectors will enjoy exhibiting restored vintage vehicles and networking with fellow collectors.”
As the event falls on Veterans Day weekend, the park expects a strong turnout from both campers and day visitors.
