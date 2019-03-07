Downtown Main Street in Avon Park, was filled with people who came out to enjoy the Vet Jam Music Festival last Saturday.
The streets were alive with music by local favorites California Toe Jam, Raisin’ Cain, Radio Recoil and Free Agent. There were vendors, special exhibits, food trucks, a car show, The Big Red Bus and much more
This is the flagship event of the Battle of the Bands Inc., a Veterans 501c3 that raises money to assist local veteran’s projects and charities.
“This is our fifth year with the Music Fest and the second year with the Aqua Fest and our hope is to bring the community together in such a positive way that everyone benefits, especially our veterans,” said Anna Marie Feeney.
The festivities actually began on Friday with Vet Jam Aqua Fest. Everything was happening in Donaldson Park on the shores of Lake Verona.
Caribbean music with steel drums, carnival games and a sunset drum circle, made this an evening to remember. In addition, the Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team performed their aquatic show on the lake, reminiscent of the shows we used to see at the gardens.
Saturday began with the Vet Jam Music Fest Freedom Run for bikers. The run ended at the Loyal Order of the Moose in Avon Park. The SWAT and K9 units from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department were there as well.
Some of the vendor tents had unique items, such as those in ‘Victors Tables’. “All of our designs are made from recycled tires. We make roosters, flamingos, ducks and others. They can be used to hang plants or as yard planters,” said Adriana Rodriguez.
People were listening to the music in park Saturday morning by California Toe Jam. Winter residents Patti and Rich Huber brought their friends, Rosie and Bill Heitmeyer, who were visiting from Ohio. Still others were dancing in the street to favorites by artists such as the Beatles, Rolling Stones and the Eagles.
The US Military Veterans Motorcycle Club – Sebring Chapter – ‘The Highlanders’ were visiting with attendees in their tent. They were well represented by the different branches with Dan Bush (Marines), Tom Gagliano (Marines), Don Lecompte (Air Force), Kenny Jensen (Army) and Dave Weinberg (Navy).
Further down Main Street they had some Race Mowers on disaply as well as a Car Show. Joe Koch had his 2004 Chevy Super Sport Roadster SSR truck on display.
“It’s very fast. I’ve had it for about six years. They only made 24,000 of this model between 2003-2006. This color is called slingshot yellow,” said Koch.
Nucor had a tent looking for employees for their new steel mill. They are holding a career fair on March 12th from 530pm-830pm at the Highlands County Sam Polston Auditorium. For more fair locations and dates, you can go to their website at www.nucor.com/careers.
“We’re looking to hire about 250 employees for the mill, which will be near the County line by Camp Wingman.”
Norma and Laroy Miller were relaxing in the shade of the big trees, enjoying the afternoon festivities. Miller is a veteran who worked with the Seabees, a military construction battalion.
“We worked with the Navy and the Marines on all the air strips, Quonset huts, etc. We were the builders,” said Laroy Miller.
The fun, food and music kept the event alive until the sun set over Main Street.
