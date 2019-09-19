By JERRY MEISENHEIMER
Correspondent
HIGHWAY PARK — On Saturday morning, Sept. 14, residents of Highway Park, veterans, dignitaries and friends attended the special dedication ceremony held at the newly completed Veterans Memorial on U.S. Hwy. 27, just south of Lake Placid.
With grant funding secured by Highway Park Neighborhood Council officers, and especially executive director Evelyn Colon, the project grew out of humble beginnings into the beautiful memorial it has become.
Drivers headed north on Hwy. 27 can’t miss the circular wall reading “VETERANS MEMORIAL.” In front of the wall are carefully laid out bricks which make up the “Walk of Honor.” Then there’s the flowing fountain sitting on a landscaped mound with a sidewalk around it. To the right and left, huge concrete eagles stand guard.
Three flags blow in the wind as well — The American Flag, the POW flag and the Highway Park Flag. Motorists beep their horns as a sign of appreciation.
Heading up the ceremony was VP of the Neighborhood Council Sara Sholtz. She recognized three Highlands County Commissioners in the audience. They were Don Elwell and Arlene Tuck, in addition to former commissioner, Jack Richie, who helped sponsor the grant when he was in office. Members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office were also present.
Colon invited each veteran present, to introduce himself and identify which branch of the service they represented. All of them were proudly wearing their veteran’s ball caps. Colon also joked that the memorial started off with a small flag in the center and grew from there.
But the person who got the most emotional about the memorial was Dennis Crenshaw, the project coordinator. He explained step-by-step how the work evolved into what it is today. He mentioned that Excavation Point brought in the dirt for the large mound, and everything seemed to go from there.
Crenshaw, who retired as a lieutenant after 26 years with the Florida Department of Corrections, said that his four brothers were in the service.
He said the memorial got completed because “The people did it, they got the job done.” He also pointed out that any veteran from anywhere in the United States can have his or her name, military branch, and more etched into a brick for only $50.
So, the next time you’re in the area stop and admire the patriotic Veterans Memorial. If you don’t have the time, then maybe salute or beep your horn.
For more information, call 863-840-2995 or email highwaypark@yahoo.com.
