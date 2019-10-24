By JERRY MEISENHEIMER
Correspondent
LAKE PLACID — In my years of writing stories for the Highlands News-Sun, I have covered many events dealing with patriotism. They ranged from flag-raising ceremonies to the creation of memorial gardens — military funerals to fundraisers for homeless veterans. Others had to do with vets riding motorcycles for a cause, sweetheart dances held at an American Legion or VFW Post, or disposing of tattered US flags. Sometimes I wrote about high school Junior ROTC honor guards presenting the colors at community events.
Well, last month I was assigned to cover the dedication of a new Veterans Memorial, south of the Town of Lake Placid, on US Highway 27, just outside the Highway Park community. I was impressed with what had been accomplished to remember our veterans.
With the help of grant money, donations of materials, and the hard work of volunteers, a fitting and impressive Veterans Memorial now catches the eye of everyone travelling north on Highway 27. At the ceremony, project manager, Dennis Crenshaw, pointed out that the memorial was not erected just to honor locals who served in the military, but it was there so that everyone who belonged to any branch of service could be remembered.
During that dedication, I discovered there is a ‘Walk of Honor’ in front of the beautiful wall. It consists of red bricks laid out in a semi-circle, designed to permanently honor anyone who served in our country’s military. Families can donate $50 for a brick to be etched with the name and military information of a veteran, living or deceased.
As soon as I saw the rows of bricks, I immediately thought of my own brother, Kenneth Meisenheimer. He was very young when he enlisted for four years in the Air Force back in 1966, fresh out of high school. Off he went to basic training in Texas, then was assigned to a base in Missouri. He met a girl named Joey from South Dakota there, and they were married in Kansas City. With a baby on the way, he got his orders that he was being transferred to Japan, where he spent the next two years working on jet engines of planes bombing Vietnam. He didn’t get to see his daughter until he returned to the States.
Without hesitation, I asked Crenshaw to have a brick prepared for my brother, who recently passed away. Then, on Oct. 21, my wife, Mary, and I met with Crenshaw and Doug Nietubicz at the memorial. Nietubicz works in the engineering department of Highlands County, but on the side, he does the etching of the names into the bricks. His company is called Iron Horse Specialties, 863-214-7075.
I got to pick out the exact spot where Kenny’s brick would be placed, among the names of other heroes who served our beloved country. It won’t bring him back, but at least he’ll be remembered in some way for his contribution to our freedom.
If you would like to add a service person’s name to the ‘Walk of Honor’ at the base of the Veterans Memorial, contact Dennis Crenshaw at 863-441-2784, or the Highway Park Neighborhood Council at 863-840-2995.
