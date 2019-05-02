VFW Post 4300 was proud to be part of the Highland County Sheriff awards and presentation on April 24. Over 100 members of law enforcement were there. VFW Post 4300 presented our “2018 Sheriff of the Year” award (plaque and check) to Deputy Sheriff Eddie San Miguel. In a moving ceremony, we also presented Sheriff Paul Blackman with our “Fallen Hero” plaque for Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr. (fallen Sheriff of the Highlands County Sheriff Department). The presentations took place at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
