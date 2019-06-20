In 1997, who would have thought that the book “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” would have expanded into a multiple book and movie series? This series has a devoted fandom and remains popular to this day nearly 22 years later. In fact, the 22nd anniversary of the release of the first book is on June 26. Upcoming games, theme park rides, and recently released movies ensure that the fascination to this series doesn’t diminish anytime soon.
Slated to be released sometime in 2019, possibly this summer, is an augmented reality, location-based Harry Potter game, titled “Wizards Unite.” Similar to “Pokemon Go,” and developed by the same company, Niantic, users will be able to visit actual locations and cast spells in order to save the world from calamity. “Wizards Unite” will include mythical beasts from both the Harry Potter series and the Fantastic Beasts series, and users will be able to choose their house, wand and profession. Visit their website at www.harrypotterwizardsunite.com/ for more information or if you are interested in more things to satisfy your love of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
The libraries can’t help you on your “Wizards Unit” quest, but we can definitely give you the information you need to save the world (in the game, at least). The Heartland Library Cooperative has all of the books in the series, including the Fantastic Beasts series, as well as the movies from both Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts.
The most recent movie of the Harry Potter franchise to be released was “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.” This movie stars Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore and Johnny Depp as Grindelwald and is the second installment of the Fantastic Beasts series. In this sequel, Dumbledore and his former student, Newt Scamander, try to combat the plans of Grindelwald in his quest to rule non-magical beings. Just visit any branch to borrow a copy and help defeat the dark forces.
A great day to visit the Avon Park Public Library is Saturday, June 22, from 12-4:30 p.m. We are hosting a Potter Convention. While the event is not in any way sponsored or endorsed by Warner Brothers, Niantic, J.K. Rowling, or any company/person affiliated with the Harry Potter brand, it is still sure to be a great time! We will begin at 12 p.m. with Potter-themed snacks and a movie. At 2 p.m., we will have a wand painting craft followed by the costume contest at 2:30 p.m.
The costume contest will begin promptly at 2:30 p.m. with a special guest judge and prizes for first, second, and third places. After the costume contest, we will have a fun “sorting hat” time at 3 p.m. and a scavenger hunt at 3:30 p.m. To end the convention, we will have games and activities from 4-4:30 p.m. For those that love taking selfies, we will have a photo booth area with props available for that picture perfect moment.
Have other events that day? That’s OK, you do not have to participate in every activity. You can stop in and visit when the time is convenient.
Harry Potter and libraries go together like brooms and quidditch or Sundays and no post! Ron, referring to Hermione, said it best when he said, “When in doubt, go to the library.” Even when you’re certain, you can still visit the library. We have something for everyone and events all summer.
