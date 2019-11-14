Water parks and Florida go hand-in-hand, so it’s only fitting the band Waterparks is making a stop in Tampa on their abbreviated U.S. tour to promote their new album “Fandom.”
Waterparks is a three-piece band from Houston and if you haven’t heard of them yet — there’s a pretty good chance that you will in the future. They have talent, catchy songs and they’re “God’s favorite boy band.” Just ask them.
It isn’t hard to figure out which bands influenced Waterparks. You can particularly hear Good Charlotte and Green Day in their songs, with bits of My Chemical Romance and Blink 182, but they have the ability to draw from other bands without sounding like other bands, so their sound is new and unique.
The band has undergone several member changes since their formation in 2011, but the current line-up of Awsten Knight on guitars and lead vocals, Geoff Wigington on lead guitar and backing vocals and drummer/back-up vocalist Otto Wood has been together for a number of years and there’s no need to change things up. What they have works and works well.
After releasing three EPs, Waterparks released their first full-length album, “Double Dare” in 2016 and followed that up with “Entertainment” in 2018. But 2019 sees the boys at their best and “Fandom” easily surpasses the first two albums both in terms of catchy hooks and overall strength, which is saying something, as “Entertainment” was a solid album.
It’s impossible to paint a label on Waterparks, who may be a genre all their own, as pop punk might be a bit close, but isn’t entirely accurate, either.
Waterparks will be playing at the Orpheum in Tampa on Sunday, Nov. 17. The concert is officially a sell-out, but tickets are available on reseller’s sites, such as Stub Hub. You might pay a little more than face value, but this band is worth it and definitely more fun than a trip to SeaWorld.
