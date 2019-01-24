SEBRING — It’s been a bit on the cold side recently — at least by Florida standards — which will help set the stage for Saturday’s 14th annual Big Winter Fest Outdoor Community Festival, taking place at Sebring International Raceway between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The annual event will have a snow mountain — and plenty more to keep the entire family busy. There will be bounce houses, inflatables, face painting, a trackless train, a rock-climbing wall, food trucks and entertainment provided by Dance Unlimited.
Proceeds will supports Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast and the event is typically attend very well, as it gives those in attendance the opportunity to play in real snow without leaving Highlands County.
Seeing snow is something new for a number of county residents, as evidenced by some of those who attended last year’s event, such as Laura Rose, who attended with her 4-year-old granddaughter, Emerson Eures. It was Rose’s first time at Winter Fest, but she had seen snow before from growing up in Missouri.
“I should have brought my husband, he has never seen snow,” she said, noting that he grew up in Florida.
Nikki Swaine, who grew up in Sebring, saw her first snow the month before last year’s Winter Fest.
“For most of these kids, this is the only snow they have ever seen,” Swaine said. “We have been coming since this started. My oldest is 17 and this is the only snow they ever saw.”
Admission to the event is $5 for per person and children 5 and under are admitted free.
