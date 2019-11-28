SEBRING — The Women’s Club of Sebring celebrated their first 100 years of service and support to Highlands County on Nov. 22 at the Seven Sebring Hotel. They were organized in 1919 and incorporated in 1921.
In the beginning, in July of 1919, 12 pioneering women attended the organizational meeting of the Women’s Club of Sebring. One hundred years later, the club is continuing good works that helps to keep Highlands County strong.
The influence of George E. Sebring, our town’s founding father, has proven a rich heritage in the formation of the Women’s Club of Sebring. Of gentle matter, but with a will of granite, his dedicated principles are still the foundation of over 100 years of the club’s service activities.
Eleven-year-old harpist, Bethany Patton, played beautiful music during the event. She is a member of the Young Artist Symphony Orchestra in Lake Placid.
“Her harp is very interesting,” explained Women’s Club of Sebring President Lois Bechtold. “The harp itself is 125 years old, however the wood it was made from was already 200 years old.”
Appetizers, such as shrimp, pretzels, bruschetta and empanadas were served. To celebrate the 100 years, cake and champagne was also served.
Members and guests were welcomed by Bechtold and Lee Hildreth.
“The Sebring Public Library, which is probably the club’s greatest civic and cultural contribution to Sebring, was set up in December of 1919. It is now the headquarters of the Highlands County Library System.”
“Did you know that over 75% of the nation’s libraries were founded by local Women’s Clubs?” asked Hildreth.
The Women’s Club ran the library for 45 years. In 1965 the City of Sebring accepted the support and maintenance of the library. A new building was constructed in 1969 on the site of the former Sebring family mansion on Lake Jackson.
“The Juvenile Home was our big project for our 50th anniversary back in 1969,” said Bechtold.
In 1970, The Women’s Club of Sebring, was notified that they were a winner in the FFWC (Florida Federation of Women’s Clubs)-CIF (Community Improvement).
“A juvenile home that houses 24 children, plus a house parent apartment, was built for the community youth by the community.”
While they did not originate the juvenile home, it could not have succeeded without the club members as the catalyst working closely with the people from Youth Care. (The home is no longer in use.)
“We wanted to build a home for the youth in need, not a juvenile jail.” (1968, Mrs. Guenther, 1st Vice President).
“Now we want to save the Girl Scout Log Cabin. It was created by Sophie Mitchell Sr. in the 1930’s. The Historical Society is trying to save it from becoming a parking lot,” said Bechtold.
Past Presidents in attendance were honored including Bobbie Harrell (1998-2000 and 2002-2004), Lois Bechtold (2007-2009, 2014-2016 and current), Betty Wickensimer (2009-2012) and Wanda Fore (2018-2019).
Bechtold honored those with 25 or more ears of service. Bobbie Harrell and Barbara King each had 29 years. Irene Zografos received her pin for attainting 25 years of service.
“Bobbie (Harrell) may be a little thing, but she can surely work hard. She cut down, with a chainsaw, Brazilian Peppers trees, which were invasive plants. We called them Florida Holly.”
The highlight of the event was the presentation of 2019 donations, totaling over $80,000, to the following organizations: EAA Chapter 1240, Faith Lutheran Food Bank, Friends of the Library, Habitat for Humanity, Highlands County Boys and Girls Clubs, Highlands County Food Reservoir, Highlands Lakeside Theatre, Humane Society of Highlands County, Sebring Meals on Wheels, Military Sea Services Museum, Medal of Honor Park, New Testament Church and Mission, R.E.A.C.H. a Child, Ridge Area Arc, Saunders Second Chance, Sebring Angels, SFSC Scholarships, Sebring Historical Society and the Salvation Army.
Sebring Mayor John Shoop said the closing words, thanking the Women’s Club for their 100 years of support and service, benefiting the organizations that make our community strong and great.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.