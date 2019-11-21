Womans Club Nov 20

Linda Prell with one of the dozens of outfits she made.

SEBRING — The Woman’s Club of Sebring is 100 years old this year and for the 36th year in a row the members have participated in Dress-A-Doll for The Salvation Army.

“Our former Coordinator for this project was Ann Tift, who died suddenly this past summer,” the Club said. “The club was afraid we wouldn’t be able to meet our goal of 100 doll outfits but Linda Prell stepped forward to take Ann’s place and she made numerous outfits over the summer.”

With outfits Ann had made and some from Lois Bechtold the club met their goal and on Monday, Nov. 11, after the monthly luncheon, some of the club members stayed to dress all of the dolls and then they were given to the Salvation Army. This is just one of the community service projects the Woman’s Club of Sebring supports. Members also sew and stuff animals to donate to children at AdventHealth Sebring to help alleviate fear and to bring comfort.

