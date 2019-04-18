As you walk down the streets of Nassau, with its fancy shops decorated to lure you in to browse at native crafts, you’ll find the real craftsman are the wood carvers, located by the waterfront, next to the famous straw market.
These men, and some women, are outside carving almost anything you can think of, out of native woods, rain or shine. You can buy a fancy piece of art or you can take home a piece of Bahamian culture.
“We’re out here every day, sunny or rainy, every day,” said Will who was carving at a table outside with his son looking on. “This is my life. I use whatever I can find, but make a lot of beautiful things.”
The works of art created by these craftsmen are inspired by the wildlife they see daily down by the waterfront. Others create musical instruments, ornamental masks, figures and even toys. A master carver truly brings the wood to life.
Some carvers are excited to demonstrate their trade to interested visitors. One of them, who has been a carver for a long time is the talented Winston.
“I love doing this; it’s my life. I mostly use mahogany in my work.” Winston was carving out fish for a large display of them on a colored reef. He only uses hand tools to carve his masterpieces.
Mahogany is a favorite wood as it is prized for its beauty, durability and colors. Its straight-grained, reddish-brown tones is native to southern Florida and the Caribbean.
“I like to use what we call, wild timbre,” said Benne, a young carver who was working on a piano replica, polishing the black and white keys. “It’s a native Bahamian wood, not sure what its real name is. I can make almost anything. It takes a lot of time, the sun is hot, but I love doing it.”
Some of the native Bahamian woods the local carvers use include the two-toned horse flesh, wild tamarind, lignum vitae, yellow wood and mahogany.
Wood carvers sometimes try different types of wood to experiment on, but usually go back to their favorites. They like the feel (is it soft enough to work with, but still durable), is the color pleasing (without painting or dying the wood) and does the wood have a smell (some are toxic).
The colors and intricate designs that are carved are amazing. It’s very interesting to watch these people do their magic, starting with just a piece of wood. Beautifully colored fish, delicate jewelry items, children’s toys and other collectible items make wonderful memories of your Bahamian adventure.
The wood carvers are downtown on Front Street in Nassau. They are just past the straw market and have stalls with their creations that lead all the way down to the waterfront. This is not an experience you should miss on your trip to Nassau.
