Sunridge Baptist Church announces a partnership with WorldCrafts, the fair trade division of Woman’s Missionary Union, to host a benefit supporting the ministry of One More Child. Through this benefit, we can help support at-risk children both in Florida and around the world.
To participate, just shop online at WorldCrafts.org through Jan. 31. When you check out, use the code SBOMC. Twenty percent of the sales from the benefit will go directly to One More Child. One More Child includes the following ministries: foster care, family support, child hunger, single moms, anti-trafficking, global and adoption.
Florida Baptist Children’s Homes, founded in 1910, and One More Child have together served families and at-risk children. To learn more visit WorldCrafts.org/SBOMC.
Sunridge Baptist Church, located at 3704 Valerie Blvd. in Sebring, will host a WorldCrafts/One More Child event on Saturday, Jan. 19, between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. to learn more about at-risk children both in Florida and around the world.
Christa Hicks, executive director of Anti-Trafficking, One More Child will be the guest presenter. All are invited to come.
The church is located directly across the street from AdventHealth (formerly Florida Hospital, Heartland Division, Sebring.)
