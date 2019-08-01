NEW YORK — All those hours playing video games have paid off for a 16-year-old.
Kyle Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, won $3 million as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion. The competition took place Sunday, July 28, at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.
That payout is more than Tiger Woods made for winning the 2019 Masters Tournament.
Giersdorf, who goes by “Bugha” in the gamer world, says “words can’t explain it.”
Some 40 million players competed for a chance to play in the finals.
The tournament offered $30 million in cash prizes.
In second place, 24-year-old Harrison Chang, of the United States, won $1.8 million.
The duo competition was won by 17-year-old David Wang, of Austria, and 16-year-old Emil Pedersen, of Norway. They’ll split the $3 million prize.
