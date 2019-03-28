The Highlands County Family YMCA held their annual Campaign Garage Sale last Saturday, March 23. The sale was to support their ‘Strong Kids’ campaign.
“This is an annual campaign,” said Alicia Jetton. “One-hundred percent of the money goes to scholarships to benefit under-privileged kids in our community.”
The morning was cool, but that didn’t keep anyone away from the hot bargains for sale. Furniture, clothing, jewelry, holiday items, video games, ceramics, honey and more treasures could be found.
“Parents can apply for scholarships for programs such as spring/fall soccer, flag football, basketball, summer camp, swimming or any of our youth sports programs. We do fund raisers all year round and are also very appreciative of donations to help fulfill our mission,” added Jetton.
Pam Demarest, Lynette Shotts and Beth Ann Record were visiting by the vendor tables.
“I’m looking for anything artisan,” said Shotts.
“She already found a hand carved gourd that had a hidden top. A real treasure find,” said Record.
Abigail Penfield, with Penfield Honey Company of Highlands County, was offering samples. Oscar Velez made a purchase after tasking the honey samples.
“He’s chosen Baker’s Delight, which is a wildflower blend,” said Penfield.
Many ladies were checking out the racks of clothing, looking for bargains on gently used items.
Wislene Petitval was one of those ladies who had her arms full of clothing.
“I’m just looking for good bargains,” said Petitval.
Flowing Brook Ministries had several tables full of new and used items available for people to browse through. Gloria Morgan and Lynette Orr were overseeing the table. Orr is the Ministries Pastor.
For more information on the Highlands County Family YMCA, the Strong Kids program or to make a donation to the scholarship program, please contact Alicia Jetton at 863-382-9622. You can also email the YMCA at infor@highlandsymca.org.
