LAKE PLACID — Many people are unaware that the Lake Placid library has a delightful garden area complete with benches, a gazebo and a picnic table. If you go thru the children’s computer room and out the back door you will find a lovely fenced in butterfly garden.
Lake Placid Junior Gardeners sponsored by the Lake Placid Garden Club have planted and cared for the garden for the past three years. The children have added plants to encourage butterflies to visit. Monarchs like the milkweed, Zebra longwings are attracted to the passion vine and an almost extinct, in our area, Atala butterfly has been attracted to the coontie plants.
The Junior Gardeners meet the third Wednesday of each month, during the school year and participate in hands-on gardening activities. The meetings start at 2:15 p.m. in the small group instruction room, proceed to outside and end at 3 p.m. All elementary age children are welcome to join us. Carol Lambert, assisted by LPGC members encourage the children to reconnect with nature, investigate, experiment and care for the environment. Each month we have a different theme. We attempt to use as many items as possible that the children would find at home.
Monthly themes
September—Kitchen Gardening – Sue Rood led the children in growing plants using kitchen scraps, celery hearts, avocado seeds and spring onion roots. Children took home two carrot tops and experimented by using untreated well water on one plant and tap water on another plant. She challenged them to find kitchen scraps at home and start new plants. The children added several new herbs to our outside garden.
October—Growing Pineapples – Carol Lambert told the children there are several different ways to plant pineapples. You can cut off tops and place directly in the ground or place in water and wait for roots to emerge. Another way is to twist top off plant and then use pliers to remove bottom inch of leaves exposing root buds. Before planting outside let tops dry for several days so animals aren’t attracted to the fruit smell. Children learned it would take two years for the plant they took home to produce fruit.
December—Floral Arranging – Children learned about three basic elements of design; balance, texture and focal point. Children then visited the tables of Florida natives and garden clippings choosing items for their floral display. LPGC buddies helped each child make their own arrangement to take home to share with someone special for Christmas. The children shared their arrangement explaining which elements of design they used in creating their piece.
January—Unusual Planters – Sharon Diaz brought in fresh lemons from her tree and had children remove seeds. The children made a seed incubator by placing several seeds on wet paper towel and putting in a plastic bag to take home and put in a dark cupboard for several days. They scraped the coating off several seeds to see if they sprouted faster. The children learned if you hollowed out a lemon peel and poked holes in the rind for drainage, they could fill with soil and have an unusual planter that could be planted directly in the garden when seedling was ready to transplant.
February—Caring for Garden Tools – The children learned they could sharpen a tool by using the rough bottom of a ceramic cup, clean the tool with an alcohol pad and oil the tool with a little cooking oil from their kitchen. With assistance each child sharpened and cleaned their clippers.
We reviewed how to prune plants and then went out into the garden to clip back some of our plants. The students used the clippings to form cut bouquets to take home. We always end by forming a circle and taking turns sharing something they learned.
March—Miniature Gardens – Victoria Maxwell told the children it was time to have some fun in the garden. The children reviewed that planters needed drainage holes and the succulents they were going to be planting liked shady spots and not too much water. With help, the children chose several succulents, planned their garden theme and used found and bought items to create very unique fairy gardens, dinosaur gardens, animal sanctuaries and duck ponds. The children made up stories about their gardens to share with the group.
April—Dream Gardens – Our Junior Gardeners made posters that represented their “dream” garden. They selected pictures of animals, birds, flowers, trees, fountains, planters, garden paths and seating areas to create a collage of their dream gardens. To wrap up the session, they were asked to explain what they liked about the garden they created and what they would name their garden. Our future gardeners have great imaginations. One called her garden, “Her Happy Place”.
May—Summer Gardens – The children will each receive several plants that will be happy thru Florida’s long, hot summer days to take home and start their own small garden area. They will get to plant some sunflower seeds and replant some sunflower seedlings. They will get to plant a caladium tuber. We will then encourage them to participate in the Caladium Festival Design Contest in July by reviewing the rules and sending home a brochure. We will give each child a purslane plant, also known as moss rose as a parting gift from their Garden Buddies.
Thank you to each of the members that have been Garden Buddies—Sue Rood, Victoria Maxwell, Sharon Diaz, Heather Snoddy, Rosie Adkins, Ed Fabik and Paula Fabik. Also thanks to all the members who have contributed supplies for our projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.